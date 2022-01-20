Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 9-12 7-10 9-12 15-20 West Facing 3-5 2-4 3-5 5-7 South Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:02 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:41 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:54 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:33 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 04:13 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will be below High Surf Advisory levels today, but this will only be a temporary lull. A powerful long-period west-northwest swell is expected to build tomorrow, peak tomorrow night and Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday and Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed north and west facing shores, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. After dropping below warning levels, continued wave energy from the west-northwest may require a High Surf Advisory through early next week. A small to moderate east-northeast swell is also possible over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.