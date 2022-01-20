Maui Surf Forecast for January 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|9-12
|7-10
|9-12
|15-20
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|3-5
|5-7
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will be below High Surf Advisory levels today, but this will only be a temporary lull. A powerful long-period west-northwest swell is expected to build tomorrow, peak tomorrow night and Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday and Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed north and west facing shores, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. After dropping below warning levels, continued wave energy from the west-northwest may require a High Surf Advisory through early next week. A small to moderate east-northeast swell is also possible over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com