Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 20, 2022

January 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
7-10
9-12
15-20 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
3-5
5-7 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:02 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:41 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:54 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:33 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 04:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will be below High Surf Advisory levels today, but this will only be a temporary lull. A powerful long-period west-northwest swell is expected to build tomorrow, peak tomorrow night and Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday and Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed north and west facing shores, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. After dropping below warning levels, continued wave energy from the west-northwest may require a High Surf Advisory through early next week. A small to moderate east-northeast swell is also possible over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Gov. Ige: Hawaiʻi allocates entire $1.6B American Rescue Plan Act funds  2Council aims to get handle on Maui downhill bike industry  3Workforce housing lottery for Hale Kaiola  in South Maui set for March 4  4Jan. 19, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3,929 new cases in Hawaiʻi; 40 Maui hospitalizations  5Submarine, ship, jet and balloon-type object off Maui, part of Naval exercise  6Jan. 18, 2022 COVID-19 update: 6,252 new cases in Hawaiʻi; 41 Maui hospitalizations