Māʻalaea Generating Station. PC: Cammy Clark (file Jan. 4, 2022)

About 7,200 customers in parts of Kahului, South Maui, Lahaina, Kula and Kūʻau experienced an outage when a generator tripped at the Māʻalaea Generating Station. The incident was reported at around 11:45 a.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

A Hawaiian Electric Company spokesperson on Maui said “this triggered a load shed,” which automatically interrupts electrical service to multiple circuits to protect the island’s electrical system from widespread damage.

All affected customers had power restored by 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the generator tripping is being assessed.