Maui Charter Commission Nov. 18, 2021 virtual meeting. PC: Maui Charter Commission / Akakū

Maui Charter Commissioners encourages the public to share their thoughts on the current proposed amendments and provide testimony at one of the two upcoming public meetings, on Jan 26 and 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. via BlueJeans.

This once every 10-year process is getting closer to this year’s ballot box and input from the public is vital to getting the best proposals on the ballot.

The commission passed 85 charter amendment proposals which have been condensed into 40 ballot proposals and related ballot questions for the commission’s further consideration. Proposals for the November ballot are available for review in the commission’s Draft Report to the Maui County Council, which will soon be posted on the Charter Commission website.

For the purpose of highlighting key proposals, 10 of the potentially most impactful ballot proposals that the commission will consider include the following:

First Proposal

Change council elections from at-large elections to elections within 3 county districts; require that at least 1 council member reside in each of the following areas: East Maui; Molokaʻi; Lānaʻi; create a Reapportionment Commission which will determine the boundaries of the three regional districts and the East Maui residency area

Eleventh Proposal

Change the appointment, retention, and qualifications of the Corporation Counsel, make the term of the Corporation Counsel five years, provide that the Council may remove the Corporation Counsel without the Mayor’s concurrence.

Fifteenth Proposal

Eliminate the Maui Planning Commission; establish new planning commissions for each community plan area; reduce the number of planning commissioners to seven per commission

Twenty- First Proposal

Bifurcate the Department of Housing & Human Concerns; create the Housing Development Board and Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Liaison within the Department of Housing

Twenty-Second Proposal

Make the Board of Water Supply semi-autonomous; Change Appointment and Removal of Director and Deputy of Water Supply

Twenty-Sixth Proposal

Create the Department of ʻŌiwi Resources to ensure proper management of ʻŌiwi (Native) cultural resources throughout the county and to design and implement programs to care for and/or develop ʻŌiwi (Native) resources, including the Hawaiian language, cultural practices, place names, historical and archival materials, cultural sites, iwi and burials, and the variety of natural resources used in cultural practices

Twenty – Seventh Proposal

Change how the members of the Board of Ethics are appointed; Create a new position of the Director of Ethics

Twenty-Ninth Proposal

Create an appointed Community Commission, an appointed executive secretary, and elected Community Boards, similar to the neighborhood board system

Thirtieth Proposal

Create a County Hearings Officer Department and require that all contested cases be heard by a County Hearings Officer, exclude the Police Commission, Board of Ethics, and Board of Review

Thirty- Fifth Proposal

Create an Independent Selection Commission to recommend nominees for the County Clerk, Auditor, Corporation Counsel, Prosecutor, and other officers, and to appoint the officers if the Mayor or Council fails to act

During the meetings, the public can provide testimony via video or by telephone to provide feedback to the commission as they consider the 40 proposals for the ballot presented in the Draft. Due to COVID-19 restrictions public meetings are held online via BlueJeans. Please attend the next meeting.

Testimony may be sent via email to [email protected] To ensure timely distribution to the Commissioners, written testimony should be submitted at least two business days prior to the meetings.

For more information and to join Maui Charter Commission meetings via BlueJeans follow the link on the Commission website.