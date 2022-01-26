Hawaiian Electric will apply $2 million in bill credits for customers who have struggled to pay their electric bill during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kōkua Fund Bill Credit Program will automatically provide a one-time credit of $90 to past-due balances for about 22,000 residential and business customers by Jan. 31.

“Our priority during the pandemic has been to keep customers connected,” said Hawaiian Electric President and CEO Shelee Kimura. “Many people have been affected by the pandemic and we have designed this program to reach as many as we can, especially those for whom this credit will be the most meaningful. No application is necessary, as we envisioned a quick, simple way to provide some relief for qualified customers in the new year.”

Customers should note the following:

The credits will be automatically applied to past-due balances for about 22,000 active residential and business accounts that were at least 30 days past due as of Dec. 31, 2021, with a minimum current past-due balance of at least $200.

This is a one-time credit.

For accounts that meet these criteria, the credit will appear as a line item labeled “Kōkua Fund Credit” and will be posted by Jan. 31, 2022. It will appear on statements that arrive in February and will also be available immediately online through the Online Customer Service Center.

Eligible customers will receive notification of their eligibility.

For more information, go to hawaiianelectric.com/kokuafund.

The Kōkua Fund bill credit uses funds from company shareholders – not other customers – to help Hawaiian Electric residential and business customers on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island and in Maui County with qualifying balances. Not every customer will qualify for the credits, which are meant to supplement other pandemic-related financial assistance programs.

This is the second program Hawaiian Electric has funded to help utility customers who were financially affected by the pandemic. Hawaiian Electric was the founding sponsor of Aloha United Way’s Hawai‘i Utility Bill Assistance Program in 2021, pledging $2 million in shareholder money from its parent company, HEI, to help households pay electric, water, sewer and gas bills.

Hawaiian Electric continues to offer special payment arrangement options for past-due customers. Customers may go to online for more information.