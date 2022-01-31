Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 10-15 10-15 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:20 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:41 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:55 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:20 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:51 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:27 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will briefly ease by the end of the day today, then quickly rise tonight through Tuesday as a new, west-northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Heights will climb above advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores through the day Tuesday as the swell peaks, then ease through midweek. Overlapping west-northwest swells Thursday night through the weekend will lead to the surf trending back up, potentially to advisory levels by Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average through Tuesday, then rise Wednesday through the second half of the week due to a combination of trades returning and a small easterly swell. Surf along south facing shores will hold today before dropping due to a small, out of season, south- southwest swell moving through. Another small, south-southwest swell arriving toward the end of the week is possible.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.