Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2022

January 31, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:20 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:16 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:55 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:20 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:51 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will briefly ease by the end of the day today, then quickly rise tonight through Tuesday as a new, west-northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Heights will climb above advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores through the day Tuesday as the swell peaks, then ease through midweek. Overlapping west-northwest swells Thursday night through the weekend will lead to the surf trending back up, potentially to advisory levels by Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average through Tuesday, then rise Wednesday through the second half of the week due to a combination of trades returning and a small easterly swell. Surf along south facing shores will hold today before dropping due to a small, out of season, south- southwest swell moving through. Another small, south-southwest swell arriving toward the end of the week is possible. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
  
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1What is the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit and who qualifies?  2Locally-owned, family-run gym takes over 24 Hour Fitness spot in Kahului  373-year-old man on bike dies after being struck by truck on Front Street in Lahaina  4Jan. 30, 2022 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths and 2,741 new infections in Hawaiʻi  5Maui’s peak tops other islands in first day of whale counts  6DOH confirms new omicron mutation in Hawaiʻi, likely on Oʻahu