2022 Women of Excellence Awards

February 1, 2022, 3:14 PM HST
As Women’s History Month approaches, The County of Maui Committee on the Status of Women is once again accepting nominations for its bi-annual “Women of Excellence Awards.”

The 2022 THEME is Recognizing “MAUI’S MANA WAHINE,” honoring women throughout Maui, Molokai’i and Lāna’i for their strength, perseverance and contributions to community through healing, health, wellness, culture, education, family, volunteerism and service to others. The four award categories are:

  1. Young Women of Promise (14-21 years old)
  2. Women of Excellence (22 years old to 59)
  3. Unsung Hero (60 years old and up)
  4. Honorary Historical Award (Posthumous)

Nomination Forms are available on the County of Maui Website or by clicking the link below: Nomination Form 2022 Fillable.pdf

Deadline to submit the Nomination form is February 7, 2022 and can be done so by:

  • Email completed form to Rochelle Ines–mailto:[email protected]
  • Mail hard copy completed form to: Committee on the Status of Women, Office of the Mayer, 200 South High St. Wailuku Maui HI 96793
  • Questions can be directed to – [email protected]

Forty two years ago, President Carter established Women’s History Week. In 1987, the US Congress took this one step further and declared March as National Women’s History Month- a time to celebrate the richness of women leaders and their accomplishments.

