Maui Food and Dining

Chef Pasion and Lanai Tabura team up for culinary event at Fairmont Kea Lani

February 4, 2022, 3:52 PM HST
* Updated February 4, 3:53 PM
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani

Tonight marks the second night of a two night collaboration with Kō’s Executive Chef Jonathan Pasion and Lanai Tabura at the Fairmont Kea Lani resort.

The series was launched in 2021 to showcase the talent and cultural heritage of Kō, and features partners from the community who share a desire to perpetuate Hawai‘i’s local culture through food.  

  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani

“We focus on creating excitement for our local community and visitors, sharing island food and talent.  Kō has always been centered around honoring the island’s culture from the plantation era,” said Fairmont Kea Lani Executive Chef Tylun Pang.  

For this collaboration, Kō Executive Chef Jonathan Pasion and Lanai Tabura, host of Cooking Hawaiian Style, designed a six-course menu around Hawaiian-style food.  The progressive dinner takes guests through the history of the islands beginning with the indigenous culture of Hawai‘i and highlighting each of the immigrant groups who have become the fabric of the islands today. 

Each course represents these layers to Hawaiian-style and Plantation-inspired food, beginning with an elegant presentation of fish and poi. Tabura adds to the chef’s presentation by talking story with the guests to weave them along a journey and sharing the influences each group contributed to Hawaiian-style cuisine. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The culinary team at Kō worked alongside Chef Pasion to bring his menu to life including: George Agcolicol, Kō Sous Chef; Richard Ramirez, Fairmont Kea Lani Executive Sous Chef; Marilyn Mina, Fairmont Kea Lani Chief Steward; Tiffany Naughton, Fairmont Kea Lani Pastry Chef; and Jules Rodrigues, recipient of Fairmont Kea Laniʻs Tylun Pang Aspiring Chef Scholarship and student of University of Hawai‘i, Maui – Culinary Arts program.

  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
  • PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jonathan Pasion was born and raised on Maui and is a graduate of Maui High School. Pasion studied culinary arts at University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College. Pasion was one of the first recipients of the Tylun Pang Aspiring Chef Scholarship awards and worked as a young cook in the kitchen at Kō. Pasion continued his studies across the country at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island earning a Restaurant and Culinary Management degree.

His work took him from kitchens along the shores of Rhode Island back to the beaches of Maui where he worked progressive positions culminating as Chef de Cuisine at Kaʻana Kitchen, the signature restaurant for Andaz Wailea Maui Resort. In this role, he was lauded for his innovative menus by local and industry magazine awards alike. P

asion has garnered accolades including Hyatt Hotels’ Good Taste Series Culinary Competition winner in the regional and global finals. In 2019, he joined the opening team at Park Hyatt Auckland as Chef De Cuisine where he earned the signature restaurant Onemata Restaurant distinction in local press amongst the “Top 6 Best New Eateries in Auckland, NZ.”

PC: Fairmont Kea Lani
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Island police identify victims of triple fatal vehicle collision 2Maui’s Real Estate Market starts 2022 with new record median home price $1,160,000 3Maui Police Commission suggests salary bump for Chief from $158,000 to $205,000 4What is the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit and who qualifies? 5Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea unveils new Topgolf Swing Suite 6Feb. 3, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths and 1,532 new infections in Hawaiʻi