Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 9-13 10-15 9-13 6-8 West Facing 3-5 4-6 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:53 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:39 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:05 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:26 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:24 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The west northwest swell that filled in yesterday has leveled out this morning. A similar size reinforcing west northwest swell is scheduled to arrive later this morning and afternoon. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through the afternoon. The next moderate size, medium period west northwest swell is expected to arrive sometime Tuesday. This swell has the potential to elevate mid week surf back up to HSA levels. East facing shore surf will remain somewhat elevated today as a small easterly swell originating from an upstream fresh to strong trade fetch comes across the island chain. Surf along south facing shores will remain slightly higher than winter norms as these shores continue to receive more medium to long period swell energy from the Southern Hemisphere the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.