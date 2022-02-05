Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 05, 2022

February 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-13
10-15
9-13
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:53 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 05:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:05 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:26 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The west northwest swell that filled in yesterday has leveled out this morning. A similar size reinforcing west northwest swell is scheduled to arrive later this morning and afternoon. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through the afternoon. The next moderate size, medium period west northwest swell is expected to arrive sometime Tuesday. This swell has the potential to elevate mid week surf back up to HSA levels. East facing shore surf will remain somewhat elevated today as a small easterly swell originating from an upstream fresh to strong trade fetch comes across the island chain. Surf along south facing shores will remain slightly higher than winter norms as these shores continue to receive more medium to long period swell energy from the Southern Hemisphere the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
  
  
