Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2022

February 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-14
9-12
7-10 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 06:51 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:42 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 05:28 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:59 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:20 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A fresh pulse of west-northwest swell will move through island waters today, then gradually diminish tonight into Monday. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores is expected to drop below high surf advisory levels tonight. Yet another west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday, potentially getting to high surf advisory levels. This swell will slowly drop below advisory levels Wednesday into Thursday, with a small to moderate west-northwest swell persisting into next weekend. A slightly elevated short-period east swell will continue the next day or two, while a small south swell also continues the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




