Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-14 9-12 7-10 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:24 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 06:51 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:42 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 05:28 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:59 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A fresh pulse of west-northwest swell will move through island waters today, then gradually diminish tonight into Monday. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores is expected to drop below high surf advisory levels tonight. Yet another west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday, potentially getting to high surf advisory levels. This swell will slowly drop below advisory levels Wednesday into Thursday, with a small to moderate west-northwest swell persisting into next weekend. A slightly elevated short-period east swell will continue the next day or two, while a small south swell also continues the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.