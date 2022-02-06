Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-14
|9-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:20 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A fresh pulse of west-northwest swell will move through island waters today, then gradually diminish tonight into Monday. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores is expected to drop below high surf advisory levels tonight. Yet another west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday, potentially getting to high surf advisory levels. This swell will slowly drop below advisory levels Wednesday into Thursday, with a small to moderate west-northwest swell persisting into next weekend. A slightly elevated short-period east swell will continue the next day or two, while a small south swell also continues the next couple of days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com