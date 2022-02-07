Maui Business

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi names new support services leaders

February 7, 2022, 11:18 AM HST
Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi announced the hiring of Rob Stafford (left) as director of Environmental Health and Safety and Michael Ortiz (right) as director of Supply Management, for the Hawaiʻi market.

The state’s largest integrated health care system today announced the hiring of Rob Stafford as director of Environmental Health and Safety and Michael Ortiz as director of Supply Management, for the Hawaiʻi market.

Stafford and Ortiz will oversee activities under their respective roles at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center, medical offices, and clinics across the state. 

Stafford is responsible for developing, implementing, and managing the organization’s regional environmental health and safety program; ensuring compliance with local, state, and federal regulations, healthcare accreditation standards and organizational policies; and facilitating regional activities that eliminate occupational injuries. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Stafford served as the district safety officer for King County and Seattle proper, where he oversaw safety and risk strategies for 6,000 staff. He received his bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University.

Ortiz will lead supply chain operations, including inventory management, materials procurement, contract negotiation, and accounting and maintenance functions for the Hawaii market. Ortiz has 18 years of experience in logistics operations, most recently serving as a supply chain manager at Methodist Health System in Houston, Texas. There, he managed supply operations and led strategic projects for Willowbrook Hospital. He received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Hawaiʻi Pacific University and his MBA from Louisiana State University. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed how health systems manage supply chains and ensure workplace safety,” said Sam Balukoff, vice president and hospital administrator for Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi. “Now, more than ever, we need professionals who can bring ingenuity and versatility to lead these critical functions. I’m confident that Rob and Michael have the expertise to allow our care teams to continue providing high-quality, coordinated care to our patients, and a safe workplace for our employees.”

