Regency Theatre Kīhei Cinemas announced the return of its Indie & Foreign Film Series, Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.

Curating the “best films of the year,” the Independent & Foreign Films series kicks off Feb. 12 and 16, with the film Peter Traver’s calls “the best film you’ve never heard of” and “front runner to with the Best Foreign Film Oscar” Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive my Car.”

On Feb. 19 and 23, the Regency Kīhei Cinemas presents Guillermo del Toro’s star-studded remake with Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Mary Steenburgen, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Bradley Cooper, Paul Anderson “Nightmare Alley.”

Feb. 26 and March 2, the Regency Kīhei Cinemas presents, Iranian and French film with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “A Hero.”

March 5 and 9, the theater will show Oscar nominated animated short films.

For more information on how to purchase tickets visit Regency Kīhei Cinemas online. The theater is located at 1819 South Kīhei Road in Kīhei.