Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. (file 11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

Starting this Friday, Feb. 11, and continuing through the weekend, the Maui Police Department Traffic Division, will be conducting sobriety check points and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend.

“As always, motorist can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero tolerance approach to impaired driving. Our goal is to promote voluntarily compliance of all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The Maui Police Department is also reminding the public that in addition to being arrested for impaired driving, a violator’s vehicle may be subject to tow at the registered owners expense.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe by following these tips: