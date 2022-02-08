Maui News

Maui police urge safe celebrations, launch impaired driving enforcement this weekend

February 8, 2022, 8:04 AM HST
2 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. (file 11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

Starting this Friday, Feb. 11, and continuing through the weekend, the Maui Police Department Traffic Division, will be conducting sobriety check points and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend.

“As always, motorist can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero tolerance approach to impaired driving. Our goal is to promote voluntarily compliance of all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The Maui Police Department is also reminding the public that in addition to being arrested for impaired driving, a violator’s vehicle may be subject to tow at the registered owners expense.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe by following these tips:

  • Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.
  • Before drinking, designate a sober driver. If you wait until you are impaired, you are more likely to make a bad decision.
  • If you have been drinking, utilize UBER or LYFT, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.
  • If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take his or her keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1Land trust asks security guard to go in Hāwea Point Cliff House controversy 2FBI: fentanyl distribution in recent case tied to drug trafficking organization on Maui 3Missing Maui man: his vehicle and dog were found unattended at Nākālele Point 4Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Feb. 6, 2022 5Turo and rental car companies compete on prices and policy 6Feb. 7, 2022 COVID-19 update: 833 new infections in Hawaiʻi