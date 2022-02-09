Maui News

Governor extends disaster relief period for relief due to ‘kona low’ storm in December

February 9, 2022, 10:19 AM HST
Rep. Tina Wildberger and Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator Luke Meyers survey flood damage on Hoʻokipa Street, Maui, Hawaiʻi, Jan. 4, 2022 | Photo by Adam Weintraub, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

Governor David Ige has issued a third proclamation related to a ‘kona low’ storm that hit Hawaiʻi in December 2021. The proclamation extends the disaster emergency relief period and supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by the storm.

The proclamation gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawaiʻi.

The first proclamation establishing a disaster period during the storm was issued on Dec. 6, 2021. A second proclamation was issued by the acting governor on Dec. 10, 2021. 

This third proclamation will continue through April 8, 2022, unless it is terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

