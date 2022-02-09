Crime Statistics

Tree Poaching reported at Lelekea Beach in Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park

February 9, 2022, 1:05 PM HST
3 Comments
A damaged milo tree branch. February 2022. PC: NPS Photo
Damaged limbs from a milo tree. February 2022. PC: NPS Photo

The National Park Service is requesting assistance in identifying anyone responsible for poaching trees at Lelekea Beach in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park.

The incident took place overnight between February 3 and 4, 2022.

Park rangers report one Milo tree was cut down and another tree was damaged when large limbs were cut from it.

The NPS advises that it is illegal to possess, destroy, injure or cut down trees within a national park.

The National Park Service is requesting any information that might help identify those responsible, including: 

  • Description of vehicles or persons observed at the scene. 
  • Name of persons responsible or involved.
  • Any other pertinent information. 
Information can be shared in the following ways:

  • Call 808-985-4444  
  • Email [email protected] 
  • Report online and click “Submit a Tip” 
  • Report anonymously by calling or texting the Investigative Services Branch Tip line at 888-653-0009.
“We thank anyone willing to come forward to share information and help us identify those responsible for cutting down these trees,” said Chief Ranger Ari Wong.

“Milo trees are not only culturally significant to Hawaiians but the trees that were cut down were valued by our local community for the shade they provided at Lelekea Beach,” said Wong.

Milo Tree cut down at Lelekea Beach in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā February 2022. PC: NPS Photo
