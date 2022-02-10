Image via Councilmember Tamara Paltin.

Upcoming affordable-housing opportunities in Lahaina will be discussed during an in-person community town hall hosted by Councilmember Tamara Paltin at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022 at the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater.

Discussion will include comprehensive information regarding the application, lottery and lease process, and construction updates for Kaiāulu o Kupuohi and Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia apartment projects developed by Ikaika ʻOhana.

Paltin encourages West Maui residents earning 60% or below the area median income to learn about and apply for the projects.

“I anticipate this meeting to serve as a great resource for Lahaina residents who would like to know how to prepare to apply for these crucial low-income housing units,” said Paltin, who is in her second term holding the council’s West Maui residency area seat. “Ikaika ʻOhana recognizes that many in our community are anxiously awaiting these projects and are committed to equipping our eligible residents to apply.”

Paltin said income qualifications can be reviewed at page 9 on the county’s online Income Limits and Affordable Rent Guidelines. The data is also contained below and applies to Maui (except Hāna), effective: May 1, 2021.

Income Limits for Rental Units (by family size and percentage of Median family income)

Note: Affordable rents are based on 30% of gross monthly income. Affordable rents include utilities.

Affordable rent guidelines (by unit size and percentage of median family income)

The town hall will also include an update on Front Street Apartments, Paltin said.

Seating will not be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and sit in family or household groups to adhere to social distancing.