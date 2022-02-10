A Maui police recruit reportedly suffered heat stroke during participation in the department’s academy on Friday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2022.

A GoFundMe account set up for Alexa Jacobs reports that the woman was doing her physical day in the academy when her body temperature reached 107. An update indicates she was transported to a Level 1 trauma center on Oʻahu, and placed on a liver transplant list.

“With Maui being as expensive as it is, we are trying to raise money for her family to be able to stay with her throughout this process and pay her bills at the same time,” GoFundMe organizer Taryn Kelly wrote in an update.

Maui police described the case as a “line of duty” injury, but “out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy,” could not offer further information earlier this week.

According to her Facebook page, Alexa Jacobs studied Criminal Justice at University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.

The GoFundMe account for Jacobs had raised $24,573 raised by this morning.