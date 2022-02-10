Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:56 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The west northwest swell that peaked yesterday will continue to slowly lower and flatten out through the day. Due to the slow decline, this swell will remain slightly elevated through Friday night. The next moderate size west northwest swell will arrive and fill in next Tuesday. This swell may push north and west facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory levels by Tuesday night or Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swell energy will move through the next several days. A slightly larger south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. East facing shore wind wave chop will remain small as trade wind magnitudes fall off through Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.