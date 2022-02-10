Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 10, 2022

February 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:20 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:56 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:20 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The west northwest swell that peaked yesterday will continue to slowly lower and flatten out through the day. Due to the slow decline, this swell will remain slightly elevated through Friday night. The next moderate size west northwest swell will arrive and fill in next Tuesday. This swell may push north and west facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory levels by Tuesday night or Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swell energy will move through the next several days. A slightly larger south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. East facing shore wind wave chop will remain small as trade wind magnitudes fall off through Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




