Kaʻahumanu Ave. temporary closure due to water repairs
(Posted: 8:54 a.m. 2.11.22)
The Water Department will temporarily close Kaʻahumanu Avenue due to water line repairs between Puʻunēnē Avenue to Hāna Highway. The closure is for all three Pāʻia bound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue.
The closure is in effect from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and possibly longer if crews run into problems.
This comes following a water line break at the location on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
*This post will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
