Dr. Isar Mostafanezhad founded Nalu Scientific in 2016. The Honolulu-based company designs and builds high-end sensors and systems. With decades of combined experience, the team has earned multiple large-scale federal grants. Nalu was named Hawaii’s Most Innovative Company in 2019 by the US Small Business Administration and Hawaiʻi Business Magazine.

Nalu Scientific, a Hawaiʻi-based technology company, has recently signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with CAEN Technologies.

Nalu Scientific is a leading developer of high-performance application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) used across a variety of sectors, ranging from environmental sensing to fusion energy research to medical imaging. Under the new agreement, CAEN Technologies will promote, market, sell and distribute Nalu’s microchips and evaluation printed circuit boards in the United States and Canada.

“We are proud of our ability to design, prototype, test, and manufacture a variety of specialized microchips optimized to meet our customers’ mission-critical needs. Partnering with CAEN will now allow us to tap their extensive experience in commercial sales throughout a marketplace they’ve strategically developed over many years,” said Dr. Isar Mostafanezhad, founder and CEO of Nalu Scientific.

“The timing couldn’t be better, as we’ve just opened our new office in New York and started manufacturing products here in the US,” said Marco Locatelli, COO of CAEN Technologies. “We are excited to help Nalu Scientific meet the already strong demand for its technology, and grow their brand and business in North America.”

The agreement comes after Nalu Scientific was awarded more than $2.6 million in 2021 through seven awards from the US Department of Energy and National Institutes of Health under the Small Business Innovation Research program. Since its founding in 2016, the company has raised more than $12 million.