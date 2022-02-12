The Upcountry Dog Park is located in the Eddie Tam complex in Makawao.

A tree maintenance project in the Small Dogs section of the Upcountry Dog Park will temporarily close a portion of the park at the Mayor Eddie Tam Complex through March 11, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

For safety reasons, the public is asked to stay outside of the project area.

Department officials say they appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.

For more information, contact Alvin Kametani, East District Supervisor, at [email protected] or call 808-876-4506.

For general Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.