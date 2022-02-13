Maui Veterans Highway fatal crash (2.13.22) PC: Maui Police Department

A Wailuku man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Maui Veterans Highway early Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022. Police say they believe speed is a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported at 4:47 a.m. on the highway, about 244 feet north of Maui Veterans Highway 244 feet north of Kamaʻāina Road in Kahului.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Maui Police Department, the operator of a 2005 Honda CB900 motorcycle was traveling south (in the Kīhei direction) on Maui Veterans Highway at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle operator crashed into the rear of a 2021 Nissan Rogue, also traveling South on Maui Veterans Highway.

As a result of the collision, the Nissan spun uncontrollably as it crossed the grassy center median. It then entered into the north bound (Kahului) lanes and rolled over several times before coming to an uncontrolled stop in the middle of both north bound lanes of Maui Veterans Highway.

Police say the male operator of the Honda motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the motorcycle has been identified as a 49-year-old Wailuku man. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The operator of the Nissan, a 30-year0ld Kahului woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for additional treatment.



Police say the motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of this crash. According to department reports, the Nissan operator was properly wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and the vehicle’s airbags did deploy.

The involvement of alcohol/drugs is pending and final determination will be made by MPD Vehicular Homicide Investigators via a toxicology report.

This was Maui County’s fifth traffic fatality this year, compared to one at the same time last year.

To date Maui County has a 400% increase in fatal motor vehicle crashes compared to this time last year, according to Maui police.