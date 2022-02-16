US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi nominated 42 students for the military service academies. Photo Courtesy: US Naval Academy

US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi announced his 42 nominations for the class of 2026, including two students from Maui, to attend one of the military service academies: Air Force Academy, West Point, Naval Academy and Merchant Marine Academy.

The two Maui nominations:

Jaden Pladera, who attends Baldwin High School in Kahului, was nominated for West Point (the U.S. Military Academy).

Julian Armstrong, who attends the US Naval Academy Preparatory School/Lahainaluna High School, was nominated for the US Naval Academy.

These service academies are highly selective rigorous four-year institutions whose graduates become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

“These nominees represent the very best of Hawai‘i,” Sen. Schatz said. “I commend them for their commitment to serving our country, and I look forward to seeing what they will accomplish as the next generation of military leaders.”

Hawaiʻi Sen. Mazie K. Hirono has not yet announced her nominations for the class of 2026.

Nominees were selected for their academic achievement, physical fitness, leadership abilities and overall commitment to the military, community and country. The nominees for the class of 2026 are listed below and may be offered an appointment by the service academies.

The other nominations:

US Air Force Academy

Kanoelani Amantiad, Wahiawa, Hanalani Schools

Rory Doble, Waipahu, Punahou School

Tiffany Eddy, Yokota Air Base, Yokota High School (Japan)

Seonmin Kim, Mililani, Mililani High School

Chloe Kinlaw, Honolulu, Kaiser High School

Chev Kodama, Honolulu, Punahou School

Raine Komata, Mililani, Mililani High School

Rosabel Mahimer, Northwestern Preparatory School/Hanalani Schools (Mililani)

Brock Malani, Northwestern Preparatory School/Kamehameha Schools – Hawai‘i (Hilo)

Julia Mamiya, Honolulu, Punahou School

Alexander Metcalf, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School/Kalani High School (Honolulu)

Richman Ong, Honolulu, Farrington High School

Luke Phillips, Northwestern Preparatory School/Punahou School (Honolulu)

Lilian Piedad, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School/Mid Pacific Institute (Honolulu)

Evan Rau, Waipahu, Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama

Sean Schofield, Honolulu, Punahou School

Neo Takazawa, Northwestern Preparatory School/Punahou School (Honolulu)

Mia Tanioka, Honolulu, Iolani School

Jethro Thomas, Honolulu, Hawai‘i Baptist Academy

Lawrence Tolentino, Honolulu, Kaimuki High School

US Military Academy (West Point)

Ashli Alcala-Romero, U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School/Maryknoll School (Honolulu)

Stephanie Bittle, Honolulu, Moanalua High School

Joshua Burnett, U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School/Damien Memorial School (Aiea)

Jason Kwak, Honolulu, Punahou School

Daniel Matsunaka, Honolulu, Iolani School

Richman Ong, Honolulu, Farrington High School

Eryuki Paul, Mililani, Roosevelt High School/University of Hawai‘i – Manoa

Leonardo Sabetta, Mililani, Mililani High School

Hannah Shi, Honolulu, Roosevelt High School

US Naval Academy

Aidan Alexander, U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School/Campbell High School (Ewa Beach)

Jenny Cho, Honolulu, Radford High School

Caden Coffelt, Kaneohe, Punahou School

Chay Cunningham, Honolulu, Maryknoll School

Joshua Dutton, Kaneohe, Punahou School

Ethan Heidt, Kailua, Kalaheo High School

Annabelle Hong, Honolulu, Iolani School

Megan Leong, Honolulu, Iolani School

Robert Nelson, Mid-Pacific Institute/University of Hawai‘i – Manoa (Kapolei)

US Merchant Marine Academy

Kenneth Haff, Waianae, Waianae High School

Grant Austin Juan, Marion Military Institute/McKinley High School (Honolulu)

Imiloa Lesher, Hawi (Hawai‘i Island), Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama

For more information about Senator Schatz’s Military Service Academy program, visit https://www.schatz.senate.gov/services/academy-nominations.