Maui Ocean Center’s 2022 World Whale Day celebration is Feb. 20. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

Maui Ocean Center is offering a variety of activities for adults and keiki to learn more about Hawaiʻi’s humpback whales during its 2022 World Whale Day celebration on Sunday, Feb. 20.

This year’s celebration will kick off at the aquarium’s Māʻalaea Harbor Lookout, where guests can observe wild whale activity with volunteers from the Maui-based Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

Ocean experts will be at whale education stations throughout the ocean center. There also will be three exclusive showings at the Makai Theater at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. of In the Wake of Giants, a film featuring inspiring conservation footage from NOAA’s whale rescue team on Maui.

“World Whale Day originated on Maui, making this celebration of our wonderful whales very close to home,” said Jessica Colla, Maui Ocean Center’s Director of Education. “What was once intended to raise awareness about the plight of humpbacks against commercial whaling has become a celebration of this incredible species and their remarkable recovery.”

The Maui Ocean Treasures world-class gift store will be offer a one-day only 10% off sale on breathtaking whale photography by Karim Iliya and Susan Slade.

Whale activities and coloring sheets will be available for keiki, and fun marine-themed giveaways will take place throughout the day. World Whale Day celebrations are included with aquarium admission, and guests of all ages are welcome to participate.

For more information, visit www.mauioceancenter.com.