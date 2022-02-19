Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month Kaui Alo Palau (holding certificate) is flanked by Chief Human Resources Officer Cliff Caesar, CEO Debbie Cabebe, COO Gay Sibonga and Facilities Manager Mark Hammer, Alo Palau’s supervisor. Photo Courtesy: MEO

Myrlynette “Kaui” Alo Palau, the building custodian known for leaving roses at co-workers’ desks, was honored as Maui Economic Opportunity’s Employee of the Month for December 2021.

This is Alo Palau’s fourth Employee of the Month award since joining MEO in 2002.

“There are many unsung heroes in our midst who are just quietly and humbly doing their own thing,” said Janeth Cerizo, who nominated Alo Palau for the award. “For the most part, they remain inconspicuous and are content just being so. But every now and then, they should also be acknowledged for the contribution that they make in our work lives.”

Alo Palau is entrusted with the master key to the Wailuku offices and welcomes fellow workers as they arrive for work in the morning. She makes sure the building is cleaned and maintained. Since the onset of the pandemic, she also has been responsible for sanitizing surfaces.

“She is truly a team player,” Cerizo said. “She shows empathy and respect not just to the staff but also to clients who walk through MEO’s doors. In other words, all of the core values of MEO, she exemplifies them all.”

For being named Employee of the Month, Alo Palau earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. Cerizo received $50 as the nominator.