UH-Maui College student Kayla Guerrero is completing the final logo design for her client during a project with MEO Core Four entrepreneurs. Photo Credit: file by Dylan Guerrero

Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center’s next series of the Core Four Business Planning Course will be starting Tuesday, March 1. All classes will be held online via the Zoom platform.

The Core Four Business Planning Course is a five-class series on how to write a business plan, which will provide the information you need to start, operate and grow your business. The course is perfect for those who are thinking of starting a business or are just starting out and need further direction.

The five-week series runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 1 to 31. The course cost is $50, and financial assistance is available.

An Introductory Class providing an overview of the course will be held from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, via Zoom.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can call Lianne Peros-Busch at MEO Business Development Center at 808-249-2990.

Registration is required for the course, which can be done by submitting an online application through www.meoinc.org (click on the Business Development Center tab). Enrollment forms also can be picked up 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

Funding from the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four Business Planning Course possible.