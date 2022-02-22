Jackpot winner (2.22.22) PC: Boyd Gaming / Vacations Hawaiʻi

A lucky Hawai’i resident hit a more than $275,000 progressive jackpot playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune ® slots at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino early this morning.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing on a Wheel of Fortune ® Gold Spin Deluxe™ Triple Stars® slot machine at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The player made a $1.25 bet on a Wheel of Fortune ® Bonus Spin and won the progressive jackpot totaling $275,717.

Earlier this year, another fortunate guest from Hawai’i won a more than $1.1 million jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino after playing a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune ® Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine on Jan. 21, 2022.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation operates 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states.