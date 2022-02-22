Maui Election

Candidate filing opens for the 2022 Hawaiʻi Elections

February 22, 2022, 12:35 PM HST
County of Maui 2022 ballot box at the Kalana o Maui building in Wailuku. PC: file by Wendy Osher 8.8.20

Candidate filing for the 2022 Election cycle kicks off on March 1 and runs through June 7, 2022.

Individuals interested in becoming a candidate for elective office must complete and file a nomination paper to appear on the ballot. One of the requirements to file for office is the individual must obtain signatures from a minimum number of voters in the district they are seeking office.

To download an Application for a Nomination Paper and more information about candidate filing, such as the qualifications and requirements of the offices up for election, go to elections.hawaii.gov.

Candidates may obtain and file their nomination paper at various locations statewide. For a list of locations, hours and information about in-person filing, visit the link above or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).

The 2022 Primary Election takes place on Aug. 13 and the General Election is on Nov. 8, 2022.

Hawaiʻi votes by mail so voters should expect to receive their ballot 18 days before each election. 

