Kupuna Hula dancers of Hui No Ke Ola Pono. PC: courtesy.

Maui United Way along with Hawaiʻi Land Trust and Hui No Ke Ola Pono will host a “Healing the Healers” event on April 7, 2022 at Waiheʻe Refuge to thank Maui based nonprofit and health center staff for all they do for the community.

During these difficult times, nonprofit staff have expressed feeling burnt out. Healing the Healers hopes to restore purpose through an event that heals using traditional Hawaiian practices in a safe outdoor environment.

The event will start with working on the ʻāina with HILT and move on to cultural and health activities followed by a Hawaiian meal from Hui No Ke Ola Pono.

“We are very excited to bring this event to the nonprofit and medical community. It has been tough for everyone and providing social services during this time has definitely taken a toll on us. We believe a day of healing and gratitude is in order,” said Nicholas Winfrey, President and CPO of Maui United Way.



Nonprofits fill the gap in community services that government and the private sector don’t provide. Through the COVID pandemic, nonprofits have had limited resources, with growing demand and needs for their work. Nonprofit and health center staff report feeling exhausted because of the constant need to make adjustments in programs and services due to COVID fluctuations, in addition to their already taxing jobs.

Across the board, nonprofits and health centers report concerns about the emotional health and wellbeing of staff, and uncertainty of the future.

“Our job as nonprofits is to help and heal our community in many different ways. We can’t help if we are worn down,” shared Laura Kaakua, CEO of Hawaiʻi Land Trust. “From a Hawaiian perspective, when we need to heal, we go to the land, we go to the ocean. When we collectively return to the land and ocean, it brings collective healing so we can continue healing and helping others.”

Directors of Maui nonprofits and health centers are invited to nominate themselves and up to three staff to attend this event. Interested individuals can reach out to Makana Nunes at [email protected] to receive the link to the nomination form. This event is limited in capacity, the deadline for nominations March 18, 2022.