Trevor Taylor. PC: Courtesy

The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Palmyra has named Trevor Taylor as Director of Conservation. Taylor comes to TNC with more than 30 years of experience managing natural resources and stewardship programs in Oregon, where he established and maintained meaningful partnerships with tribes, federal and state agencies, nonprofit organizations, universities, local communities and other stakeholders to care for natural areas and resources.

“I feel honored and humbled for the opportunity to work with TNC and our partners to protect and conserve this special ʻāina,” said Taylor. “I believe deeply in the core values of TNC and have dedicated my career and life to the protection and restoration of biodiversity on our planet. I look forward to collaborating and finding creative ways of connecting people and nature to achieve meaningful and sustainableresults.”

Taylor was selected from more than 80 applicants after an extensive search in Hawai‘i and across the US and Pacific. The new position is designed to strengthen conservation leadership and increase impact and efficiency of TNC’s work across Hawai‘i and Palmyra Atoll.

“Taylor’s experience in managing multiple, diverse and geographically dispersed teams across Oregon, as well as his deep understanding of conservation management and a passion for nature and people, will serve him well in this role,” according to the TNC.

“As we face significant threats to people and nature in Hawai‘i over the coming years, I’m glad to welcome a proven leader to our team who will strengthen our conservation efforts,” said Ulalia Woodside, Executive Director, The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Palmyra. “Trevor’s extensive experience will enable us to move our work of conserving the lands and waters on which we all depend forward to achieve maximum impact.”