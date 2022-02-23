Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea announces new live music series, Wailea Wednesdays

February 23, 2022, 9:07 AM HST
Updated February 23, 8:21 AM
PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea announces Wailea Wednesdays, a live music event series featuring local musicians, to start on March 2, 2022. Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., guests are invited to celebrate pau hana and enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center.

“Maui has an abundance of musical talent, and Wailea Wednesdays is the perfect way to highlight these artists while giving our guests a place to relax and unwind,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “In Hawaiʻi, pau hana is the celebration of a hard day’s work and what better way than with local music, shopping and dining at our beautiful, open-air center.”

Alika Nako’oka. PC: courtesy.

Kicking off the Wailea Wednesday series is Alika Nakoʻoka, an accomplished award-winning Hawaiian singer, songwriter and recording artist with more than 30 years of entertainment experience. Born on the island of Maui, he has shared the stage with Hawaiʻi’s top entertainers, recorded with Grammy award-winning artists and performed with legendary musicians such as Ray Charles, Bill Medley and Chubby Checker. He is currently completing his latest Hawaiian music album, which is expected to be released in 2023 with a tour of the west coast to follow.

“It’s an honor to be the first musician for the new Wailea Wednesdays series at The Shops,” said Alika Nakoʻoka, Musician. “My music is inspired by the beauty of Hawaiʻi, and I look forward to sharing that with our local and extended Maui ʻohana.”

Wailea Wednesdays will take place in the performance area at The Shops’ Lower Valley. The event is free and open to the public.

