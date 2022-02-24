(Update: Feb. 24, 2022 8:33 a.m.)

Kula Highway is now open. All lanes are open as of 8:33 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in both the mauka and makai directions.

(Update: Feb. 24, 2022 7:23 a.m.)

Kula Highway, mauka bound, is open.

Maui police are also opening lanes coming across Kula Highway from Old Haleakalā Highway to the back entrance of King Kekaulike High School.

(Update: Feb. 24, 2022 6:57 a.m.)

Kula Highway remains closed at ʻAʻapueo Parkway due to a motor vehicle accident reported earlier this morning.

Kahului bound traffic is closed at the intersection, and will need to go down Omaopio to reach own.

Kula bound traffic is closed at Haleakalā Highway and Kula Highway (Five Trees); and at the Old Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway intersection.

Traffic headed makai on Haleakalā can make a right. Mauka bound traffic on Haleakalā Highway will need to go through Makawao Avenue.

(Posted: Feb. 24, 2022 5:19 a.m.)

Due to a motor vehicle accident, the Kahului Bound lanes of Kula Highway are closed at ʻAʻapueo Parkway. Maui police report that one female is unresponsive and CPR is in progress.