Maui News

UPDATE: Kula Highway now OPEN following traffic crash at ʻAʻapueo Parkway

February 24, 2022, 5:23 AM HST
* Updated February 24, 10:49 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

(Update: Feb. 24, 2022 8:33 a.m.)

Kula Highway is now open. All lanes are open as of 8:33 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in both the mauka and makai directions.

(Update: Feb. 24, 2022 7:23 a.m.)

Kula Highway, mauka bound, is open.

Maui police are also opening lanes coming across Kula Highway from Old Haleakalā Highway to the back entrance of King Kekaulike High School.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

(Update: Feb. 24, 2022 6:57 a.m.)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kula Highway remains closed at ʻAʻapueo Parkway due to a motor vehicle accident reported earlier this morning.

Kahului bound traffic is closed at the intersection, and will need to go down Omaopio to reach own.

Kula bound traffic is closed at Haleakalā Highway and Kula Highway (Five Trees); and at the Old Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway intersection.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Traffic headed makai on Haleakalā can make a right. Mauka bound traffic on Haleakalā Highway will need to go through Makawao Avenue.

(Posted: Feb. 24, 2022 5:19 a.m.)

Due to a motor vehicle accident, the Kahului Bound lanes of Kula Highway are closed at ʻAʻapueo Parkway. Maui police report that one female is unresponsive and CPR is in progress.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Now Survey: Majority unhappy with return of cruise ships, don’t want commercial downhill bicycling tours, families feel priced out of Maui County 2Major 670-acre housing project at Honuaʻula aims to move ahead; groups intervene 3Temporary closure of Lahainaluna boy’s dorm comes amid investigation into misconduct allegations 4UPDATE: Kula Highway now OPEN following traffic crash at ʻAʻapueo Parkway 5The Shops at Wailea announces new live music series, Wailea Wednesdays 6Feb. 23, 2022 COVID-19 update: 134 new infections in Hawaiʻi