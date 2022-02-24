Maui News

Speed limit on North Kīhei Road reduced permanently to 35 mph starting Feb. 25

February 24, 2022, 10:47 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

North Kīhei Road. File courtesy photo.

The speed limit on North Kīhei Road will be reduced permanently from 45 mph to 35 mph, between the Māʻalaea Power Plant access and Sugar Beach, effective Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

The stretch of road between Mile 1 and 3.1, is getting a reduced speed limit in an effort to improve safety and speed continuity through the area, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

North Kīhei Road is a two-lane multi-modal roadway with no sidewalks or bike lanes. DOT officials say lowering the speed limit will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists who share the shoulder near traffic.

The speed limit signs will be changed on Friday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the new speed limit will be effective as soon as work is finished.

Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Now Survey: Majority unhappy with return of cruise ships, don’t want commercial downhill bicycling tours, families feel priced out of Maui County 2Major 670-acre housing project at Honuaʻula aims to move ahead; groups intervene 3Temporary closure of Lahainaluna boy’s dorm comes amid investigation into misconduct allegations 4UPDATE: Kula Highway now OPEN following traffic crash at ʻAʻapueo Parkway 5The Shops at Wailea announces new live music series, Wailea Wednesdays 6Feb. 23, 2022 COVID-19 update: 134 new infections in Hawaiʻi