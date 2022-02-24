North Kīhei Road. File courtesy photo.

The speed limit on North Kīhei Road will be reduced permanently from 45 mph to 35 mph, between the Māʻalaea Power Plant access and Sugar Beach, effective Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

The stretch of road between Mile 1 and 3.1, is getting a reduced speed limit in an effort to improve safety and speed continuity through the area, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

North Kīhei Road is a two-lane multi-modal roadway with no sidewalks or bike lanes. DOT officials say lowering the speed limit will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists who share the shoulder near traffic.

The speed limit signs will be changed on Friday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the new speed limit will be effective as soon as work is finished.

Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination.