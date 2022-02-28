6th Annual Teen Academy 2022
The Maui Police Department is accepting applications for the 6th Annual Teen Academy.
Session dates are June 13-24, 2022, and July 11-22, 2022.
Designed to broaden students’ understanding of a law enforcement career and offered at no cost to participants, the Academy will be limited to 10-12 students ages 14-18.
Students must be able to participate in various physical activities without limitations. A copy of the student’s last report card (minimum 2.0 GPA) is required. In addition, students will go through an application process, including an oral interview.
Topics include:
- Crime Scene Investigations
- Fitness Training
- Police Arrest and Defense Tactics
- Leadership Skills
- Firearm Safety
- CPR Certification
- Higher Education Presentations by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
Interested students should contact the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division at 808-244-6480 or Officer Brianna Stice at 808-866-0703 or [email protected]
The deadline to apply is April 15, 2022.