The Maui Police Department is accepting applications for the 6th Annual Teen Academy.

Session dates are June 13-24, 2022, and July 11-22, 2022.

Designed to broaden students’ understanding of a law enforcement career and offered at no cost to participants, the Academy will be limited to 10-12 students ages 14-18.

Students must be able to participate in various physical activities without limitations. A copy of the student’s last report card (minimum 2.0 GPA) is required. In addition, students will go through an application process, including an oral interview.

Topics include:

Crime Scene Investigations

Fitness Training

Police Arrest and Defense Tactics

Leadership Skills

Firearm Safety

CPR Certification

Higher Education Presentations by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Interested students should contact the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division at 808-244-6480 or Officer Brianna Stice at 808-866-0703 or [email protected]

The deadline to apply is April 15, 2022.