6th Annual Teen Academy 2022

February 28, 2022, 8:40 AM HST
The Maui Police Department is accepting applications for the 6th Annual Teen Academy. 

Session dates are June 13-24, 2022, and July 11-22, 2022.

Designed to broaden students’ understanding of a law enforcement career and offered at no cost to participants, the Academy will be limited to 10-12 students ages 14-18.

Students must be able to participate in various physical activities without limitations. A copy of the student’s last report card (minimum 2.0 GPA) is required. In addition, students will go through an application process, including an oral interview.

Topics include:

  • Crime Scene Investigations
  • Fitness Training
  • Police Arrest and Defense Tactics
  • Leadership Skills
  • Firearm Safety
  • CPR Certification
  • Higher Education Presentations by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Interested students should contact the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division at 808-244-6480 or Officer Brianna Stice at 808-866-0703 or [email protected]  

The deadline to apply is April 15, 2022.

