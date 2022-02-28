Maui Ocean Center Gears Up for the 11th Annual Maui 5K with High-Flying Door Prizes. PC: courtesy Maui Ocean Center

The 11th Annual Maui 5K is the only fundraising event that supports both private and public schools throughout Maui County, and it’s gearing up for a morning of family fun on Sunday, March 6.

Runners and walkers are eligible to win dozens of outstanding door prizes, including two round trip tickets from Alaska Airlines to anywhere in the US they fly*, along with more than 100 awards on race day. Community-centered activities for all ages will also be included throughout the morning.

To encourage all Maui Nui schools to get involved, the grand prize of two round-trip Alaska Airlines tickets will be awarded to race participants from the school with the highest number of registered runners. Additional prizes include general admission tickets to Maui Ocean Center, $25 gift certificates to Seascape Restaurant, a dinner for two at Montage Kapalua Bay’s Cane and Canoe restaurant, excursions with Pacific Whale Foundation, and more.

In addition to prizes and awards, there will be a pre-race warmup hosted by Planet Fitness, an Ocean Education Station hosted by Maui Ocean Center, and a 15% discount offered to runners and walkers dining at Seascape Restaurant after the race.

The event is currently seeking additional volunteers to assist on the morning of the event from approximately 6 to 9 a.m. Anyone willing to donate their time to the cause is welcome to email [email protected]

Online registration for the Maui 5K Run and Walk will close on March 2 at 11:59 p.m. HST, but participants will be able to register on race day for an additional $5. All proceeds from the event go directly towards physical fitness programs for Maui Nui’s keiki.

* Registered race participants are eligible to win, and must be present to claim awards and prizes. Terms and conditions may apply to certain prizes and will be disclosed to winners on race day.