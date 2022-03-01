Maui News

Blue Hawaiian helps to pack food boxes for kūpuna, makes donation to Maui Food Bank

March 1, 2022, 9:26 AM HST
Donation to Maui Food Bank. PC: Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Blue Hawaiian Activities, and LifeSave KuPono partnered with the Maui Food Bank to pack more than 500 food boxes for kūpuna who reside at Hale Mahaolu Senior Residences on Maui, Moloka’i and Lāna’i. 

In addition, the Blue Hawaiian Helicopters team raised more than $5,000 in the month of December to share with food banks across the islands.  These funds were raised by donating a portion of tour and merchandise sales as well as engaging customers to help improve food security for our communities.  Checks were presented to Kauai, Oahu, Maui and Big Island food banks.  

“Each day, Blue Hawaiian gets to see the beauty of the islands from the air and our employees pick different programs to support our community on the ground,” said company executives. 

“It was great to see our Blue Team and LifeSave KuPono working at the Maui Food Bank,” said Quentin Koch, President of Blue Hawaiian. “Our team had a wonderful time putting together the food boxes and we have a strong appreciation for all the hard work done behind the scenes to make this happen throughout the year. Giving back to the islands is an important part of our company’s culture, which is one of the reasons Blue Hawaiian was voted one of the Top Places to Work in 2022.  I am so proud of this team.” 

