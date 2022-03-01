PC: Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission

Applications for high-quality, free pre-kindergarten programs are now being accepted by 11 public charter schools statewide. There are hundreds of spots open to keiki ages three- to four-years-old.

A list of participating schools include the following:

MOLOKAʻI

Kualapu‘u Charter School on Molokaʻi, 808-567-6900

HAWAI’I ISLAND

Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School in Hilo, 808-961-0470

Ke Kula ‘o Nāwahīokalani‘ōpu‘u Iki Laboratory Public Charter School in Keaʻau, and Waimea, 808-982-4260

Kua o ka Lā in Nānāwale and Hilo, 808-981-5866

Nā Wai Ola Public Charter School in Mountain View, 808-968-2318

Volcano School of Arts & Sciences in Volcano, 808-985-9800

Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School in Laupāhoehoe, 808-962-2200

OʻAHU

Kamaile Academy Public Charter School in Waiʻanae, 808-697-7110

Ke Kula ʻo Samuel M. Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School in Kāneʻohe, 808-235-9175

Waiʻalae Elementary Public Charter School in Waiʻalae, 808-733-4880

Ke Kula ‘o Nāwahīokalani‘ōpu‘u Iki Laboratory Public Charter School in Nānākuli, 808-982-4260

KAUAʻI

Ke Kula Niʻihau O Kekaha, (808) 337-1289

To be eligible, children must be three- or four-years-old on or by July 31, 2022. All interested families are encouraged to apply directly with the school. The Hawai‘i State Legislature appropriated funding to sustain 360 prekindergarten slots in charter schools through the State Public Charter School Early Learning program for School Year 2022-2023.

Early Learning Program Director Deanne Goya said, “Evidence shows that high quality preschool can lay the foundation for a child’s success in school and life. Social emotional learning is a priority and essential for a child’s development. And while classrooms look a little different due to COVID-19 safety measures, our teachers and staff are here to enrich your keiki’s life while working extra hard to keep them safe and healthy.”

These 11 charter schools previously participated in the rigorous federal Preschool Development Grant which sunset. Participation in this grant allowed Hawai‘i to continue to build on statewide efforts to support Hawai‘i’s early childhood system.

By replicating the high-quality prekindergarten classrooms already operating on Hawaiʻi DOE campuses and implementing them in charter schools, the programs hope to ensure a comprehensive approach to a high-quality prekindergarten to benefit more keiki in Hawaiʻi.