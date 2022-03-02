Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of Feb. 27 to March 5, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: We are looking for a proactive and dynamic people manager to join as our Team Lead, Sales. You will be the primary conduit between the Product Sales Manager, the Regional merchant team, the product brands and the customers. You will supervise, mentor and develop a cross‐functional sales team, and foster a service environment to create the luxury service experience for our customers. You will demonstrate the ability to lead and role model our highest standard of service quality.

At Bayer we’re visionaries, driven to solve the world’s toughest challenges and striving for a world where, Health for all, Hunger for none’ is no longer a dream, but a real possibility. We’re doing it with energy, curiosity and sheer dedication, always learning from unique perspectives of those around us, expanding our thinking, growing our capabilities and redefining ‘impossible’. There are so many reasons to join us. If you’re hungry to build a varied and meaningful career in a community of brilliant and diverse minds to make a real difference, there’s only one choice.

Bowman Termite & Pest Management is a family run business that serves Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Big Island, and Oahu. The owners, Bruce and Evelyn Bowman, have over 40 years of experience in the pest control and termite removal industry.

Hale Makua Health Services is a Maui based non-profit that improves the well-being of those in its care through compassionate personalized health services. We are devoted to helping Maui’s Elders live their best lives. Hale Makua’s Kahului location is a 254-bed nursing facility.

We’re looking for passionate Kitchen Helper to prepare and serve delicious food to Hale Makua’s residents, and to assist with kitchen sanitation and clean up.

Pioneer Healthcare Services is currently seeking a Licensed Vocational Nurse for a 12 week contract in HI. We are seeking a Therapist with the skills to blaze a new trail in providing superior patient care. Licensed Vocational Nurses who work for Pioneer Healthcare Services are dedicated professionals who conduct rehab programs amongst diverse populations and are enthusiastic about the difference they make in their patients lives through assessment and treatment.

