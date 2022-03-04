





















An additional 84 affordable rental units for seniors were completed recently as part of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation’s Kahului Lani Phase 2 project.

The units are in addition to the 81 that opened for tenants in 2020, bringing the total units available to 165. Phase I is now at 100% capacity, and Phase 2 became available for tenants to move in, beginning in January.

Mayor Michael Victorino who was on hand for an inspection on Friday said, “It was my pleasure to meet some of the residents today to see how happy they are to enjoy safe, clean and affordable housing, conveniently located near shopping, Maui Bus routes and the medical facilities. I eagerly look forward to Maui County’s ongoing partnership with Catholic Charities for more housing in the future. Also, mahalo to Hale Mahaolu, the project’s property manager.”

Kahului Lani’s two apartment buildings provide senior rental units to Maui residents ages 55 and over, who earn 60% or less than the Maui County median income.

The development includes a 7,500-square-foot multipurpose facility with social services by Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi.

“Catholic Charities Hawaii is grateful for the support of Mayor Victorino and Maui County as part of our mission to build affordable housing for the residents of Maui,” said Catholic Charities Hawaii President and CEO Rob Van Tassell. “The development of our Kahului Lani senior affordable rental complex and our planned Hale Pilina affordable family complex would not be possible without the help of the county and community.”

Mayor Victorino also visited nearly 5 acres next to the Kahului Post Office. Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation plans to develop 178 affordable family units (108 one-bedroom and 70 two-bedroom units) in four three-story buildings on the property, formerly used as the site of the Maui Swap Meet.

A draft environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact was published for the project in January 2021.