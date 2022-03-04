Maui News

Arson investigation launched into $2.4M fire at former Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo

March 4, 2022, 4:07 PM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Fire damage at the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel. (3.4.22) PC: DLNR
  • Fire damage at the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel. (3.4.22) PC: DLNR
  • Fire damage at the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel. (3.4.22) PC: DLNR
  • Fire damage at the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel. (3.4.22) PC: DLNR
  • Fire damage at the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel. (3.4.22) PC: DLNR
  • Fire damage at the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel. (3.4.22) PC: DLNR

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has launched an arson investigation into a structure fire at the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo overnight that caused an estimated $2,025,000 in damage.

The fire was reported at 1:39 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the vacant property, located at 87 Banyan Drive.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature and possibly due to tampering with an electrical junction box,” police said in an afternoon press release. The fire engulfed all four levels of the structure on the south side of the property, according to initial reports.

“There were no signs of anyone trapped in the burning structure or in need of help and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident,” according to a press release issued by Hawaiʻi Island police.

The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel and several other Banyan Drive properties are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Land Division and have been for more than 50 years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“DLNR has been pursuing demolition and redevelopment of the property, but this effort is currently on hold due to lack of funds for demolition as well as non-DLNR related litigation,” according to information released by the department today.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During a sweep of the property, police located a 29-year-old man, and determined that he was wanted for an outstanding bench warrant and promotion of a dangerous drug. The man was arrested for the warrant and drug offense, however he has not been arrested relating to the arson, according to police. Detectives from Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Vice Section are continuing the drug investigation.

Two other individuals were arrested for criminal trespass after being found asleep in one of the rooms on the former hotel property, according to DLNR.

Former Uncle Billyʻs hotel fire. (3.4.22) PC: Hawai‘i Police Department

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Pacaso launches in Maui, but some residents want to pull welcome mat 2Maui’s Kobe Japanese Steak House & Oku’s Sushi Bar closing after 36 years 3Maui Fire Department announces 15 new promotions 4Visitor dies during snorkeling trip off Olowalu, Maui 5Maui visitors in January more than double year over year, report says 6Two residents displaced from Kula house fire