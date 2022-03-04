Attempts to revive a male visitor who lost consciousness during a snorkeling trip in waters off Maui, were unsuccessful, and the man died, according to Maui police.

The incident was reported at around 10:57 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, approximately 300 feet from shore in the area of Olowalu Landing.

Life-saving measures were performed onboard and continued during transport to Māʻalaea Harbor by the Coast Guard; however, those measures proved unsuccessful.

Police identified the victim as a 66-year-old man from Wildwood, Missouri. Full identification is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify extended family and friends.

The preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case is currently classified as a fatal miscellaneous accident.