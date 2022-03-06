Mālama Maui Nui hosts its monthly Go Green Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Honoapi’ilani Highway in Lāhaina. Appointments are required for the bulky-item recycling event by the parking lot behind the Lāhaina District Court.

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space, and the County of Maui – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:

Air Conditioners, Batteries (lead acid only), Washers and Dryers, Dishwashers, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Stoves, Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), Water Heaters, Scrap Metal, and Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors & associated cords only).

To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses, and our partners.

Donations ensure Mālama Maui’s Nui community programs continue.

