Hawaiian Airlines brings back nonstop service between Oakland and Kona on Island Hawai‘i, and is adding a second daily flight between San Francisco and Honolulu.



Hawaiian’s Oakland-Kona service, which the carrier last operated in the summer of 2016, will be available June 15 through Sept. 6.

HA66 will depart KOA at 11:55 a.m. and arrive at OAK at 8:10 p.m. HA65 departs OAK at 8:10 a.m. with a 10:40 a.m. arrival at KOA.

The seasonal route will become Hawaiian’s fourth daily flight connecting Oakland and the islands, joining existing nonstop service between OAK and Honolulu, Kahului on Maui, and Līhu‘e on Kaua‘i.



Hawaiian will provide the additional San Francisco-Honolulu service May 15 through Aug. 1.

HA54 will depart HNL at 8:45 p.m. and arrive at SFO at 5:05 a.m. HA53 departs SFO at 7 a.m. and arrives at HNL at 9:30 a.m.



“The Kona Coast has been an increasingly popular destination for Bay Area travelers, and we are pleased to once again offer our Oakland guests convenient nonstop service to the Island of Hawai‘i, while also providing a second flight option between San Francisco and Honolulu,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines.



Both flights are available for sale at HawaiianAirlines.com.



Travel will be aboard the Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft featuring 16 leather recliners, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 128 main cabin seats.



During the peak summer period, Hawaiian will average nine daily flights between the Bay Area and the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaiian is also offering daily nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Maui from June 11 through Aug. 15.