Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines

For the 18th consecutive year, Hawaiian Airlines is the nation’s most punctual carrier, according to data from the US Department of Transportation.

Hawaiian’s flights averaged a 90.1% on-time rate in 2021, exceeding the US industry average by nine percentage points.

“I am immensely grateful for all our teams who worked so hard to keep our guests at the forefront of everything they do,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “They overcame the continued operational challenges of the pandemic to once again deliver on our industry leading punctuality as we grew our US domestic network; restored inter-island flights and resumed international services; supported essential cargo transportation and charter flights; and served our local community with aloha.”

Last year, Hawaiian expanded its North America presence with new nonstop service between Honolulu and Austin, TX, Orlando and Ontario, CA, and Maui and Long Beach, CA and Maui and Phoenix. The carrier also restored international services to American Samoa, Tahiti and Sydney.



The U.S. Department of Transportation’s monthly Air Travel Consumer Report ranking the nation’s 16 largest air carriers is available online at www.dot.gov/individuals/air-consumer/air-travel-consumer-reports.