Helene Kau. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Michael Victorino announced today his appointment of Helene Kau as director of the Department of Water Supply. Her nomination is subject to confirmation by the Maui County Council.

Kau succeeds Jeffrey Pearson, who has resigned as Department of Water Supply director to take a position as engineering program manager with the Hawai’i Department of Accounting and General Services.

Shayne Agawa, a licensed engineer, is moving from his current position as deputy director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management to serve as deputy of the Department of Water Supply.

“After three years as deputy director, Helene Kau is ready to step up to serve as director of the Department of Water Supply. I’ve been impressed by her professionalism and strong work ethic,” Mayor Victorino said. “I thank Jeff Pearson for his service as director of the department and wish him much success in his new position. Mahalo to Shayne Agawa for his willingness to move from the Department of Environmental Management to the Department of Water Supply.”

Kau has worked for the County of Maui for 17 years, including four years with the Budget Office and 13 years with Department of Water Supply.

“The Department of Water Supply delivers clean, safe water to approximately 36,700 service accounts on Maui and Molokaʻi,” Kau said in a press release announcement. “That is accomplished, every day, with the work of our dedicated employees and their commitment to customer service. I look forward to working with our team and serving Maui County in this new capacity.”