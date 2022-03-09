Ocean Aloha program introduces young guests to the importance of caring for marine life. PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea welcomes Spring Break travelers with the relaunch of Four Seasons Maui Academy—a seasonal program designed to be a modern “edu-(vac)ation,” with complimentary activities aimed at educating the resort’s young guests on Hawaiʻi’s culture and landscape.

Through hands-on learning and storytelling, the program fosters a connection to Hawaiʻi. The program returns March 14 to April 11, 2022, and again in July and August 2022.

Children who are interested in learning more about ocean species can experience Ocean Aloha, a new activity in which a Maui Ocean Center marine naturalist instills the importance of caring for the ocean through interactive learning.

“This collaboration is designed to help visiting keiki understand our diverse ocean ecosystem,” said Maui Ocean Center General Manager, Tapani Vuori. “Once people of any age form a bond with the ocean, an urge to protect its creatures begins to develop.”

Ocean Aloha includes a special gift: Hawai’i Sea Turtle Rescue, a Fabien Cousteau Ocean Expeditions graphic novel. Inspired in part by Four Seasons Resort Maui and Maui Ocean Center, Hawai’i Sea Turtle Rescue features the story of Fabien and two junior explorers as they embark on a mission to rescue endangered sea turtles in the coral reefs of Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Saturday evenings, little stargazers and adventurers alike are invited to join navigator Kala Babayan Tanaka’s Hawaiian Star Stories, in which she recounts her brave ancestors’ journey to the Hawaiian Islands, navigating by only the stars and other environmental elements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Four Seasons Academy Spring Break schedule:

Ocean Aloha

Monday | 10-11 a.m. | Complimentary

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Discover Maui’s unique marine life through interactive learning led by a Maui Ocean Center Marine Naturalist, including an Ocean Explorer Live Touch Pool with sea stars, sea cucumbers and sea urchins.

*For children ages 5 to 12.

Hawaiian Star Stories

Saturdays | 8-8:30 p.m. | Complimentary

Cozy up under Maui’s starry skies, as Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka recounts the history of Polynesian wayfinders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands. Families will learn about the spiritual connection that voyagers have to the Hawaiian Islands, their ancestors, and the environment.

*Recommended for children 8 and older. Must be accompanied by a guardian.

“Four Seasons Maui has long been committed to connecting our guests to the island’s culture, history, and natural surroundings,” says Resort General Manager Ben Shank. “We are delighted to collaborate with Maui Ocean Center and welcome back Kala to help our youngest visitors build a meaningful bond with this very special place we call home.”

Four Seasons Maui Academy joins the resort’s complimentary Kids for All Seasons day camp, as well as a list of activities and amenities, available to families year-round.

Reservations for Ocean Aloha and Hawaiian Star Stories are required. Contact the concierge at [email protected] or (808) 874-8000.