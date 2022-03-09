Nāhiku Landing. File photo: Maui Now

Nāhiku residents and businesses served by the County of Maui Department of Water Supply are being asked to voluntarily conserve water.

A recent lack of rainfall has reduced water flowing to the East Maui Irrigation tunnel that provides water to storage tanks at Nāhiku.

The department will deliver water tankers on Thursday, March 10, near the pavilion in lower Nāhiku.

Reduced water consumption by all consumers will allow limited water supplies to be extended while water sources replenish.

This comes as state officials are recording low stream flow at streams and rivers across the state. The current drought conditions in Maui County are being described as “historic,” according to recent information compiled by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars and washing down sidewalks and driveways, and irrigating lawns. Other ideas for saving water are available at www.mauicounty.gov/water