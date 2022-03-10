Po‘o Kula (Head of School) Dr. Scott Parker, Kamehameha Schools Maui. PC: KS Maui

Kamehameha Schools Maui Poʻo Kula, Dr. Scott Parker, has been named to the Board of Trustees for the National Association of Independent Schools.

In this position, Parker will work with other independent school leaders from around the country to help guide the more than 1,400 nonprofit independent schools and educational associations that belong to NAIS.

“Serving on the NAIS board is particularly important at this time of great transformation in schools and across the world,” Parker said in an announcement. “As schools encounter the challenges and opportunities presented by an increasingly global future, the success of independent schools will arguably depend upon the vision and support that NAIS can provide.”

During this three-year appointment Parker and other trustees will work with the NAIS president to set the annual and long-range focus for the organization. The board will address fiduciary, strategic, and generative duties and goals, led by the officers and the Executive Committee.

With this appointment, Parker and Kamehameha Schools’ mission and vision together with KS School’s E Ola! Learner Outcomes and Hawaiian culture-based education will be brought to the national stage for independent schools.

“We all know what a remarkable school Kamehameha Schools Maui is, and how important our approach to teaching and learning through Hawaiian culture-based education can be, and we want to carry that message forward,” Parker said. “Our long-standing commitments to personalized learning, diversity and inclusion, and world class education have become priorities for many schools now, and as these discussions evolve at the national level, I hope to make worthwhile contributions as a trustee while bringing indigenous perspective and values to the conversation.”