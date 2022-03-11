Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. PC: County of Maui screen grab from 2021 State of the County address / Facebook

“Resilient & Ready” is the theme for Mayor Michael Victorino’s 2022 State of the County Address, which will be delivered on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

He invites all Maui County citizens to watch the live broadcast at 6 p.m. on Akakū cable Channel 55. It will also be live-streamed from www.akaku.org and the County of Maui Facebook page.

“The people of Maui County are finally emerging from the worst public health and economic crises of our lifetime,” said Mayor Victorino in a press release announcement. “We can be proud of how our community came together during the worst of times. My State of the County address will explain how we are coming out strong, resilient and ready to create the best of times.”

Originally planned as a virtual video presentation, the recent dramatic decline in COVID-19 cases has enabled a small audience of dignitaries to gather at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center for the mayor’s hybrid presentation that will combine live remarks and videotape.