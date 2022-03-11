Maui Lani. PC: Wendy Osher

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is seeking authority from the County Council to convey 16 lots in the Fairways at Maui Lani to the Maui Health Foundation for workforce housing needed by healthcare professionals.

“We need to attract highly qualified healthcare professionals to provide our community with the best possible medical care,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release.

“Maui healthcare facilities have hundreds of vacancies, and a nursing shortage has gotten worse with the pandemic over the past two years. Maui’s high cost of living and lack of workforce housing makes it very difficult to recruit and retain the trained personnel needed for critical medical services.” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino

“With the Maui Lani lots located near the hospital, Maui Health Foundation can develop homes to help with recruitment of nurses, medical technicians and other healthcare specialists,” Mayor Victorino said. “These lots would be designated, in perpetuity, for healthcare professionals.”

Mayor Victorino is also proposing to convey lots to Nā Hale O Maui, a community land trust providing affordable homes in perpetuity to low- and moderate-income households.

Maui County has developed a phased approach to 55 county-owned lots at the Fairways at Maui Lani. The first phase of 33 lots with provide much-needed housing for medical professionals and Maui’s workforce, according to the Mayorʻs office.

The proposals are on the County Council’s regular meeting agenda for Friday, March 18. Mayor Victorino is asking the Council to expedite its review, discussion and action on the proposals.