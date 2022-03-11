A vehicle fire involving a semi truck, slowed traffic during the morning commute in West Maui, Friday.

The incident was reported at 8:39 a.m. on March 11, on the Honoapiʻilani Highway at Hōkiokio Place in Lahaina.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a Kenworth semi truck with fire in the engine compartment and cab. According to department reports, the fire extended to brush near the edge of the road, but was knocked down quickly.

Traffic was temporarily disrupted to allow time for fire crews to safely work on the roadway.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated by the operator to be $50,000 to $80,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 3, Tanker 3, and Ladder 3.

The incident concluded at 9:22 a.m.