Maui News

Semi truck fire slows morning traffic in Lahaina, Maui

March 11, 2022, 9:42 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A vehicle fire involving a semi truck, slowed traffic during the morning commute in West Maui, Friday.

The incident was reported at 8:39 a.m. on March 11, on the Honoapiʻilani Highway at Hōkiokio Place in Lahaina.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a Kenworth semi truck with fire in the engine compartment and cab. According to department reports, the fire extended to brush near the edge of the road, but was knocked down quickly.

Traffic was temporarily disrupted to allow time for fire crews to safely work on the roadway.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated by the operator to be $50,000 to $80,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 3, Tanker 3, and Ladder 3.

The incident concluded at 9:22 a.m.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update/Expired: Maui Flood Advisory until 6:15 p.m. 2Hawaiian Electric forecasting residential bills on Maui to rise 20% in coming months 3Alaula Builders selects 40 Maui families in Kīhei workforce housing lottery 4400 acres of major Lahaina project Villages of Leialiʻi offered to DHHL 5Hawaiian Airlines launches statewide hiring campaign 6“Historic” drought conditions in Maui County accompanied by record low stream flow